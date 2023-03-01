Trinity Episcopal Church, 3 E. Fourth St., Litchfield, is hosting a new Lenten Bible study series titled "Life Abundant on our Finite Planet: How Christians can choose a sustainable life of 'enough' as an expression of love for God and neighbor." It will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, at the church.

The Rev. Kerri Meyer will facilitate the series about sustainable living as a path that honors God’s creation and shows love for neighbors, just as Jesus commanded. The gatherings will pair the practice of lectio divina (a way of reading scripture together carefully and open to the Holy Spirit) with short animated films from "The Story of Stuff Project." Creation Care is a core commitment of The Episcopal Church.

Tags