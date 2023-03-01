Trinity Episcopal Church, 3 E. Fourth St., Litchfield, is hosting a new Lenten Bible study series titled "Life Abundant on our Finite Planet: How Christians can choose a sustainable life of 'enough' as an expression of love for God and neighbor." It will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, at the church.
The Rev. Kerri Meyer will facilitate the series about sustainable living as a path that honors God’s creation and shows love for neighbors, just as Jesus commanded. The gatherings will pair the practice of lectio divina (a way of reading scripture together carefully and open to the Holy Spirit) with short animated films from "The Story of Stuff Project." Creation Care is a core commitment of The Episcopal Church.
Each session will offer light refreshments and will end with a brief vespers worship service. The schedule features:
- Wednesday, March 1: The Story of Stuff + Matthew 6, How much is enough? Where is our heart’s treasure?
- Wednesday, March 8: The Story of Bottled Water + Psalms and Acts, How does God bless us through the gift of water? How should we care for this gift?
- Wednesday, March 15: The Story of Electronics, Luke 12:16-21, What are the spiritual costs of “more, newer, better?”
- Wednesday, March 22: The Story of Plastics, Ecclesiastes 3, How does convenience defy the truth that everything has a season?
- Wednesday, March 29: The Story of Solutions! Isaiah 43, What choices allow us to join in the new thing God is doing in our world?
Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-693-6035.