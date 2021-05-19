Hutchinson, MN (55350)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.