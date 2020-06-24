Being home alone right now is difficult. It can be especially difficult when you have a hearing, speech or physical disability that is preventing you from reaching out and staying connected to those you love. This can lead to feeling lonely and isolated.
If you or someone you know is having a hard time using the phone, the Telephone Equipment Distribution Program can help. The TED Program is a free service of the Minnesota Department of Human Services. For those who qualify, there is no cost to use its equipment. It can also help you to apply for phone and internet discounts.
To learn more about the TED Program, call the Senior LinkAge Line at 800-333-2433 or visit mnraaa.org. The Senior LinkAge Line is a free information and referral service for older adults and their families and a service of the Minnesota Board on Aging and the Area Agencies on Aging.