Every year, Minnesota residents are invited to make their voices heard regarding property tax levies planned for consideration by city councils, school boards and county boards.
Those Truth-in-Taxation hearings are coming up in the next few weeks. Each meeting focuses on that body's portion of the overall payable 2022 property tax levy.
Hutchinson City Council's hearing is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson. The city is expected to review a recommendation that would increase the levy by 4.3%, from $7.63 million to $7.96 million.
McLeod County's hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at the McLeod County Government Center, 520 Chandler Avenue North, Glencoe. In September, the County Board approved a preliminary levy increase of 3%, from $25.2 million to $25.9 million.
The Hutchinson Public Schools hearing is 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson. The School Board approved the "maximum amount" allowed by state statute in September to allow time for the state and local school districts to align calculations for funding purposes. At that time, a number no higher or lower than a 3% increase or decrease was anticipated, compared against the previous levy of $9.3 million.
— Jeremy Jones