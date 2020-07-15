Shaelynn Glieden was just 8 years old when her mother, Angie, named her “the baker in the house.” She’d had plenty of practice since she started baking at age 3 with her mother and grandmother, Sandra Winseman of Glencoe.
Together with her maternal mentors, Shaelynn, who lives in rural Hutchinson, learned to bake everything from cupcakes, cookies and cakes to muffins, banana breads and donuts.
“I was always in the kitchen with them,” Shaelynn said, “and it turns out I was pretty good at it.”
She’s so good, in fact, that the 16-year-old started her own booming cottage industry baking cakes. But if you want one, you’ll have to get in line, as Shaelynn is booked solid for the next two months.
Baking runs in Shaelynn’s blood and was a favorite pastime of her mother as well, so there was no doubt she would grow up with a mixer in hand.
“I baked a lot with my grandma Alice Bell,” Angie said. “I loved it and wanted to share that experience with my daughter.”
Although she has been baking for years, it wasn’t until recently — when one of her mother’s friends asked her to bake a cake for her son’s birthday — that Shaelynn had the idea of turning her skills into a business.
“I was like, oh my, I’ve never made a cake for anyone wanting to pay for it,” she said.
When it was finished, Shaelynn and her mother posted a picture of the final product on Facebook “and everyone started freaking out about it and wanting cakes!” she said.
The Gliedens reached out to Katie Hill of Mama Bear’s Sweets in Woodbury, who helped them apply for a cottage food producer license. She got her license in May, and from there the orders started rolling in.
“I’m actually booked into September and I’m usually making 2-3 cakes every week,” Shaelynn said. “It usually takes 3-4 hours for a basic cake, and more technical and detailed cakes take usually 5-6 hours.”
She estimated she’s made at least 30 cakes since starting. Some of her favorites have been raspberry dream cake, a Fourth of July flag cake and a black tie mousse cake.
“I do really enjoy it, and it’s funny to see people’s reactions, and I love giving,” Shaelynn said. “Everyone loves cake, right?!”
Shaelynn dreams of one day working in her own bakery, but for now her home will do. People who want to order cakes can reach out to her assistant — her mother — on Angie’s personal Facebook page. Customers should also look out for SG’s Sweet Treats on Facebook, coming soon.
Looking back 13 years ago when Shaelynn first started baking with her mom and grandma, the Gliedens never would have guessed it would have led to this, but they appreciate everything that’s happened and the people who helped along the way.
“We had no idea this would ever come to be,” Angie said.
“I’m super blessed and grateful so many people are supporting this and wanting to buy cakes,” Shaelynn said. “I had no idea that this would come of one picture on Facebook.”