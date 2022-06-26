The names of two men who died due to incidents on the Minnesota River in Renville County were released by the Renville County Sheriff's Office.
Matthew James Wrobleski, 48, of Willmar was named in the first incident. Lance Edward Scheer, 19, of Redwood Falls was named in the later incident.
According to the Renville County Sheriff's Office, at 2:58 p.m. Sunday an individual called 911 and reported finding what was believed to be a body caught in a log jam on the Minnesota River between Franklin and Morton. Renville County and Redwood County sheriff's deputies responded, as did the Department of Natural Resources.
They recovered Wrobleski's body. It was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for investigation into the cause and manner of death.
While deputies were working to recover the body, at approximately 5:23 p.m., the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a person drowning in the Minnesota River several miles upstream, near the Vicksburg County Park, south of Renville.
Several agencies responded. Emergency responders learned that a young man had been recreating with family and swimming in the river while not wearing a life jacket when he began to struggle.
With the man said to have gone under water, emergency responders launched several boats and a search effort ensued. At about 7:40 p.m., Scheer was pulled from the water and resuscitation attempts began. He was taken to CentraCare-Redwood Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead
Both incidents remain under investigation by the Renville County Sheriff’s Office.
— Jeremy Jones