The Tuesday deadline to file for the Hutchinson City Council special election has come and gone, and only two candidates may be on the ballot next year.
Carol Johnson and Pat May have filed to run for a seat on the council made vacant by Brandon Begnaud in July. Begnaud won the seat in 2020 but had to resign as he and his family moved out of town.
Both Johnson and May were among nine candidates interviewed to fill the vacant seat on an interim basis. Last week in a special meeting, the four remaining City Council members unanimously chose May for the interim seat, and he was sworn in on Aug. 10 during the council's regular meeting. He will serve on the council at least until the special election on Feb. 8, 2022.
With only two candidates, there will be no primary election, and both candidates have until Thursday to withdraw from the special election. If one person does withdraw, the council may choose to cancel the special election and appoint the remaining candidate to serve out the remainder of the four-year team through 2024.
Otherwise, voters will go to the polls in February to choose their next City Council member.