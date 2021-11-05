Work on culverts west of Hutchinson was expected to begin Nov. 9 and be completed with the next two weeks.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is replacing two culverts on State Highway 22/7, one at the entrance to 200th Street, and another at the entrance to Vale Avenue. The culverts are part of a larger project to replace 15 culverts along Highway 22/7 in 2025, but it was deemed these two culverts required immediate attention.
The project costs $237,000 and the contractor is Landwehr Construction. Due to cold temperatures, the road surface at each entrance will likely remain gravel through the winter. The contractor would then return in the spring for asphalt paving.
Traffic on Highway 22/7 will not be detoured during the work. However, during the replacement at 200th Street, traffic on 200th Street will be detoured to Vale Avenue, and vice versa during the replacement at Vale Avenue. There will only be one detour at a time.
Drivers are asked to use caution and watch for crews and heavy equipment working in the area.