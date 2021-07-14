Area hospitals reported a handful of instances resulting in preventable harm to patients during the two most recent self-reporting periods studied by the Minnesota Department of Health, but Hutchinson Health was not among them.
The 16th annual adverse Health Events report, which covers Oct. 7, 2018, through Oct. 6, 2019, tallied 366 events across Minnesota’s hospitals and surgical centers. Of those events, 143 resulted in serious injury, though no such instances involved local hospitals. The Minnesota Department of Health, which compiles the report, has also collected data for Oct. 7, 2019, through Oct. 6, 2020, but has not released a report compiling that data.
“Due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, many state employees have been redeployed to assist with pandemic response,” the latest report states. “This has impacted our ability to release certain legislatively-mandated reports, including the annual Adverse Health Events (AHE) report.”
The 16th report was released late 2020. Data made available in May 2021 did not come with an accompanying statewide narrative, but the forward in the 16th report states: “There has been no lapse in the reporting requirements for hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.”
According to MDH data, Meeker Memorial Hospital reported one incident related to a fall that caused serious injury for a patient between Oct. 7, 2018, and Oct. 6, 2019. It also reported an incident related to pressure ulcers that did not cause serious injury, and a fall that did cause serious injury between Oct. 7, 2019, and Oct. 6, 2020.
Also according to MDH data, Glencoe Regional Health reported one incident related to pressure ulcers that did not cause serious injury between Oct. 7, 2018, and Oct. 6, 2019. It also reported one fall that caused serious injury for a patient between Oct. 7, 2019, and Oct. 6, 2020.
A reporter reached out to the hospitals for additional information but did not hear back before this issue of the Leader went to press.
According to MDH data, Hutchinson Health reported no adverse health events between Oct. 7, 2018, and Oct. 6, 2019, or between Oct. 7, 2019, and Oct. 6, 2020.
“We promote a culture of safety by encouraging colleagues to constantly review and check processes for surgeries and procedures, and share learnings broadly for all to benefit,” Hutchinson Health said in a statement responding to the MDH reports. “For example, our ‘stop the line’ policy and pre-procedure timeouts are critical to avoiding errors and require awareness and participation from every member of the care team.”
The hospital has an initiative in place to report “good catches,” which recognizes team members who find an inaccuracy or discover a potential error before it reaches the patient.