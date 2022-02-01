Two men were injured Monday afternoon in a small plane crash south of Hutchinson.
According to the McLeod County Sheriff's Office, the crash was reported at about 1:01 p.m. Sheriff's deputies, Hutchinson firefighters and Allina Ambulance responded to the scene, which was in the area of 145th Street and Plum Avenue, near the Mark and Ursel Smith Wildlife Management Area.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the aircraft was a Cirrus SR22, a single-engine craft with four or five seats built since 2001.
Two men — the pilot and a passenger — were removed from the aircraft and taken to Hutchinson Health with serious injuries. They were later airlifted to a metro area trauma center. Their condition was unknown, and their identities were not released.
The FAA, which is aiding with the investigation, reports the aircraft sustained substantial damage.
"(The) Aircraft departed and crashed under unknown circumstances," reads a preliminary report released Tuesday.
Only two people were onboard the plane, and the FAA preliminary report notes the activity of the flight was "instruction."
More information will be released at a later time.