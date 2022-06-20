Two Minnesota River deaths from a pair of Sunday incidents are under investigation in Renville County.
According to the Renville County Sheriff's Office, at 2:58 p.m. Sunday an individual called 911 and reported finding what was believed to be a body caught in a log jam on the Minnesota River between Franklin and Morton. Renville County and Redwood County sheriff's deputies responded, as did the Department of Natural Resources.
The body of an adult man was found and recovered. The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and investigation into the cause and manner of the death.
While deputies were working to recover the body, at approximately 5:23 p.m., the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a person drowning in the Minnesota River several miles upstream, near the Vicksburg County Park, south of Renville.
Several agencies responded. Emergency responders learned that a young man had been recreating with family and swimming in the river while not wearing a life jacket when he began to struggle.
With the man said to have gone under water, emergency responders launched several boats and a search effort ensued. At about 7:40 p.m., a young adult male was pulled from the water and resuscitation attempts began. He was taken to CentraCare-Redwood Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead
Agencies responding to that scene included the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota DNR, Renville Fire Department, Granite Falls Fire Department, Belview Fire Department, Redwood Falls Fire Department, CentraCare Ambulance-Redwood Falls, Granite Falls Ambulance and North Air Care.
Both incidents remain under investigation by the Renville County Sheriff’s Office.
— Jeremy Jones