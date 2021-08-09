The new exhibit "Millinery in the Museum" features hats from the Dassel Area Historical Society collection as well as from the collections of Irene Bender, Sheri Bjork and Janice Severson. The exhibit runs through Aug. 28 at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St.
Another new exhibit is floral themed. Artist Rose Edin’s painting “Hydrangeas in Bloom” and artist Tom Nelson’s stained glass “Hydrangeas” are shown together at the Dassel History Center through Labor Day.
Nelson was inspired by Edin’s painting and did a stained-glass interpretation of it. A few other pieces of their art are included in the exhibit.
For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.