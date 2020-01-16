Hutchinson Public Schools may add two new softball fields to replace dwindling options in Hutchinson.
Four fields commonly used by Hutchinson Middle School athletics were lost a few years ago when they were removed from Linden Park.
“The city made improvements to numerous fields throughout town, but we are still a little short on the softball side,” said Brian Mohr, director of buildings and grounds.
Plans to renovate West Elementary with the addition of a new wing is expected to result in the loss of an additional field on the building’s north side.
Proposed is the addition of two new fields on the east side of the bike path between Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Middle School. The fields would be near the tennis courts, with parking at the existing parking lot near the courts. Both fields would be positioned with home plate on the northwest side.
Bids are being sought for the project, but a cost estimate was not available.