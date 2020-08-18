Hutchinson residents who chatted with a presidential candidate Aug. 4 likely didn't recognize Alyson Kennedy by name or face when she approached.
The 70-year-old activist and former coal miner was in town on the same mission that has led her to communities across Minnesota lately: Telling voters about the Socialist Workers Party, and seeking signatures for a petition to be on the state's ballot. The second of those tasks is nothing new for the returning candidate, but in the midst of a pandemic it's been more challenging. If she wants voters to be able to respond to her platform this November, Kennedy and running mate Malcolm Jarrett will need 2,000 signatures in Minnesota. They were on track for 2,400.
"We think working people need our own party," Kennedy said. "Everything that's been going on in the last year I think just brings to the fore why this is so needed. You know, there's millions and millions of people out of work today. We need to fight for a massive public works program."
One project she proposed for such a program is an overhaul of American school buildings to be safe in the face of COVID-19.
Before meeting with a reporter in Hutchinson's Library Square, Kennedy and David Rosenfeld, the Socialist Workers Party candidate running for U.S. Senate in Minnesota, stopped by the Hutchinson Walmart to campaign.
"A lot of working people shop at Walmart, and a lot of people support our right to be on the ballot. They support democratic rights," Kennedy said. "The Republicans and Democrats ... they don't even have to do this to get on the ballot."
Kennedy said she heard from locals about how the damaged economy had made their lives harder, and she heard from people who had lost their jobs. She criticizes Democrats and Republicans for "bickering" instead of extending improved unemployment benefits or offering other relief.
"It doesn't look like this (COVID-19) situation is going to change any time soon," she said.
Kennedy and Rosenfeld planned to continue the day campaigning door to door in Hutchinson.
"Democrats (are) running Joe Biden and the Republicans are running Donald Trump. I don't think that's a choice at all for working people," Kennedy said."
"Really, it's a class question," Rosenfeld said. "The two parties that make up the government, Democrats and Republicans, are the parties that serve the interests of the big capitalists, and working people are taught that those are our two choices, and it doesn't go beyond that. And so people get frustrated and they either drop out of voting or they vote for one and then they vote for the other."
He said voting in one single candidate won't change things, but it would prove something can be accomplished through solidarity, and inspire a growing movement.
Kennedy said that if she is elected even with Republicans and Democrats in control of the U.S. Senate and House, it would show other politicians there is a major change in demands from the American people.
"The kind of proposals that we're making are not going to come by one person getting elected and passing laws. It is going to take a big battle on the part of working people and farmers," Kennedy said. "I think we are going to see battles in the coming years for more unions."
A point that often comes up when discussing "third party" candidates is the notion of spoiler candidates who may take votes away from another candidate without any hope of winning, thus helping a less alike candidate win. To that point, Kennedy said a majority of working people simply do not vote in the United States.
"That's what happened in the last election," she said. "In the end, the voter turnout among working peoples was very, very low. But I think we will have working people vote for us."
Campaigning in McLeod County means campaigning in communities with deep ties to agriculture. Kennedy says her party offers a voice to farmers struggling with low and fluctuating commodity prices, and insufficient product processing from factories.
"We want to see a workers' and farmers' government in this country, because it's the working people and working farmers that are the toilers, that are the producers of all the wealth," she said.