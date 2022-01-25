The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced six recipients of Getting to Work two-year grants totaling $475,000. One of the recipients is United Community Action Partnership Inc., which serves 12 southwest counties including McLeod and Meeker.
UCAP is the recipient of a $75,000 grant through the project, which helps nonprofit organizations operate programs that provide, repair or maintain motor vehicles to assist eligible, economically disadvantaged people age 22 or older to obtain and maintain employment.
As part of the project, grantees must also offer one or more of the following:
- financial literacy education;
- education on budgeting for vehicle ownership;
- car maintenance and repair instruction;
- credit counseling; and
- job training related to motor vehicle maintenance and repair.
"This funding will help people across the state take care of themselves and their families by securing or keeping a job without transportation-related barriers getting in the way," said Steve Grove, DEED commissioner. "These grants are an important part of moving Minnesota's workforce and economy toward a brighter future."
Visit unitedcapmn.org to learn more about UCAP and the services it provides.