Several local races are hotly contested this year leading up to the Nov. 3 election, but one local candidate faces no challengers.
Paul Wright, an incumbent on the McLeod County Board who represents the southwest corner of Hutchinson and the southwest corner of the county — District 3 — has served for 12 years, including time as board chair. He now appears locked in for another four-year term. But the Leader reached out to the rural Hutchinson resident with five questions other candidates are facing regarding current local issues, and what lies ahead for McLeod County. These are his answers.
Should McLeod County cities and townships have equal recycling service?
This comes down to budgets and practical services. The cities have established haul routes for garbage pickup, and it is easy to implement an additional haul route for recycling. The majority of rural residents do not have a haul route for either due to cost and the risk of weather conditions on containers on windy days. Some townships have voiced a concern of more truck traffic on rural roads. The cost of per-household pickup per month is $3.75 for the 2020 contract. A similar service in the rural areas has been quoted up to $8 per household. Our current goal is to expand all services of our solid waste program to more areas in the county, but dollars, efficiency and partners are our biggest hurdles.
Should the remaining Dakota Rail Regional Trail between Lester Prairie and Hutchinson be developed as paved or unpaved trail?
The Dakota Trail currently is in poor shape with unsafe crossings, drainage concerns and overall maintenance issues. Legacy dollars (your state tax dollars) could pay for all upgrades including new crossings, drainage and right of way cleaning, but the guidelines of Greater Minnesota Trails Commission award the dollars only to paved surface applications. As per the requirements, the state will not cover maintenance for 20 years, local governments must pay for repairs. If we leave it as a gravel base, the county still pays the maintenance costs, but must also cover all costs associated with fixing the trail to begin with. In short: Pay all of it as a gravel trail or only maintenance as a paved surface. If we pass up the opportunity, your state legacy funds will build similar projects in other locations. I am in favor of using your legacy funds here.
What will your top two or three priorities be in the next four years?
1. Full implementation of the benefits of our new McLeod County Government Center. After years of paying the high costs of multiple buildings and sending staff and constituents to different buildings, we can finally centralize our services.
2. Continue infrastructure projects. From county roads to miles of county drainage, repairs and maintenance is a never ending task. Leveraging state and federal dollars on our roads and continuing to meet with land owners on problems with our tile and ditch systems.
3. Economic development. I have been working on this with community leaders and staff for several years, and we are finally making solid headway on indicating how our county can build and support our business sector and capitalize on our county’s assets to bring in new tax base. Rural Minnesota is a great place to live and work, but being a metro rim county means we need to compete to keep our businesses here and our talented workforce holding jobs in our county.
What should be the role of the McLeod County government in growing the local tax base?
We can grow tax base in a good economy when our value of current assets increases. We can find opportunities to increase value by adding new homes and commercial construction. We must make sure we have a plan for new construction in terms of infrastructure so we do not make more costs than we can offset with new construction. Logical places for industrial parks as shovel-ready sites and planned areas for residential building are all tools to use. Make sure we have a good way to welcome new business opportunities with reduced permitting burdens when possible. We have a great quality of life here in McLeod County, good infrastructure, schools, health care, great rural and agricultural background. We need to capitalize on our many great assets and make plans to grab opportunities to grow tax base.