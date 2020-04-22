We are in unprecedented times, and our community needs to stick together and help each other out in all ways possible. At United Way of McLeod County, our mission is to impact the needs of McLeod County by building stronger, healthier communities. We accomplish this by showing up when we are needed most.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, United Way of McLeod County is seeking financial support from community members who are able to make a donation so that our funded partners can continue their vital work. Every dollar raised until the end of this fiscal year will go directly to providing grants to our funded partners in the upcoming months for the 2021 fiscal year.
Last year, United Way of McLeod County provided small grants to dozens of organizations and nonprofits to improve health, education and financial stability in our county. By making a gift to United Way of McLeod County, you are making a direct impact in our community and helping to build a stronger, healthier McLeod County.
To make a gift, please mail a check to: United Way of McLeod County, P.O. Box 504, Hutchinson, MN 55350. Gifts can also be made online at unitedwaymcleodcounty.org.
Small Grants Provide a Big Impact
United Way of McLeod County’s annual grants to funded partners may be labeled “small community grants,” but they provide vital funds that aid important projects and initiatives which support the work of other local nonprofits and educational programs.
One example the work done at the Visitation Exchange Center of McLeod Treatment Programs Inc., which provides a safe, healthy, interactive environment for the facilitation of monitored visits and/or exchanges of children in families undergoing dissolution and transition. Program personnel help families in the planning, scheduling and implementing visits and exchanges of children through a variety of methods.
"The VEC has been partners with the United Way of McLeod County for several years. UWMC has made donations to the VEC that have aided our families in significant ways," said Susan Devereaux, McLeod Treatment Programs executive director. "In previous years, United Way grants have been used to purchase new toys, furniture and games for the families utilizing the VEC. United Way grant money has also been utilized to keep costs of services as low as possible for families. The partnership between the United Way of McLeod County and the VEC is seen as invaluable for the operation of the center for families in need."