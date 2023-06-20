Hutchinson’s highly anticipated police station is expected to open later this month with an open houses scheduled June 27 and 29.
The new building will help alleviate some of the inefficiencies of the old police station on Franklin Avenue. One big feature is indoor parking for the fleet and secure parking for employees.
“We built this building with the inefficiencies of the old building in mind,” said Chief Tom Gifferson. “Everything is on one level and the collaboration that can go on between units is much improved here than it is over there. And obviously the energy of the (new) building versus the old is going to be a huge deal too.”
The project, which broke ground in August 2021 on the old EconoFoods lot, will boast an additional 16,805 square feet, making the new police station 36,173 square feet, and allows the whole department to work together in the same building.
“Currently, our patrol staff is in the basement, (and) administrative staff is on the main floor. That’s not a good thing for team building,” Gifferson said. “Then our investigative staff is across the street, that’s even worse.”
The layout includes numerous functional areas, such as a secure evidence room, interrogation rooms, briefing rooms and administrative offices. According to Gifferson, these purpose-built spaces enable efficient and effective operations, ensuring seamless communication and coordination among officers.
Gifferson noted the spacious and contemporary design of the police station reflects a comprehensive understanding of the dynamic nature of law enforcement and said he hopes it helps with police recruitment and retention.
According to City Administrator Matt Jaunich, the old EconoFoods lot made the most sense when searching for a location for the new police station.
“We saw that as an opportunity to revitalize that area of downtown and keep that service,” Jaunich said. “We view the downtown as the heart of the community, and I think keeping city services in downtown was important for us.”
The final cost for construction, management and design are expected to come in around $12.7 million with the total project costs expected to be around $14.9 million.
The initial total cost was expected to be around $11.82 million, however once the developers removed the EconoFoods building it was discovered that the soil underneath had to be removed and this added $600,000 to the project.
“We’re about $850,000 over our original budget, $600,000 of that was for the soil,” said Jaunich. “The rest of the project did pretty well in the grand scheme of things.”
According to Jaunich, the city borrowed $11.2 million to complete the project noting the annual tax impact for the debt is about $23 per home with a median value of $225,000.
Gifferson hopes the open house will promote relationships between the police department and the community.
“I look at this building as not being the police department’s building,” said Gifferson. “It’s the community’s building. They’re the ones that paid for it. My main goal for the open house is to give every member of the community the opportunity to see what they paid for.”
The ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, with an open house following until 7 p.m. The Thursday, June 29, open house will be split up from 9 a.m. to noon and then 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.
“We’re very thankful that the community understood the need for a new building,” said Gifferson. “We’re very proud of it and I hope they’re proud of it as well.”