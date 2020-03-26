This story was updated with more information at 10 a.m. March 26
Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a call on Main Street in Hutchinson Wednesday morning.
According to Hutchinson Fire Chief Mike Schumann, a police officer noticed smoke coming from the roof of Aubony Bridal and Boutique at 44 Main St. S. After closer inspection, flames could be seen and the officer called in the alarm at 10:02 a.m. Schumann was on the scene at 10:03 a.m. and the first fire truck arrived at 10:05 a.m. Assisting the Hutchinson Fire Department was the police department and fire departments from Silver Lake and Glencoe.
There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters during the call. Although there is an apartment on the second floor of that building, Schumann said it was vacant so there is nobody displaced by the fire.
The investigation is ongoing, but Schumann said early indications point to an electrical conduit on the roof to the apartment as the source of the fire. While there was significant damage to the roof and apartment, and some damage to the bridal boutique, Schumann credited the quick response and work of firefighters for preventing the blaze from spreading.
“For fire chiefs in any town with a downtown like Hutchinson, your biggest fear is one building in the middle of a block like that catches on fire, and it’s not uncommon to lose several buildings or an entire block,” Schumann said. “Everything worked out in our favor that it was noticed early, was called in right away and we got there early. We had over 24 of our own firefighters on scene quickly, so that was huge.”