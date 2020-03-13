UPDATE: This story was updated at 9 p.m. with information from Glencoe City Administrator Mark Larson
The Glencoe city employee who had reportedly told city staff they were diagnosed with COVID-19, or coronavirus, has now notified the city they were not diagnosed, according to an email from Glencoe City Administrator Mark Larson.
Kiza Olson, community health services administrator for Meeker-McLeod-Sibley Public Health, confirmed the agency had not been notified by Minnesota Department of Health of any COVID-19 cases in McLeod County.
According to the original news release from the city of Glencoe, city staff were notified early Friday, March 13, by an employee of the city-owned liquor store, Glencoe Wine & Spirits, that they had been diagnosed by their health care center with COVID-19. The first news release said the city was waiting for formal notification and confirmation from MDH. In these matters, McLeod County Administrator Sheila Murphy said MDH works with the McLeod County Public Health Department for confirmation and notification.
The city's second email did not specify if the employee was tested or not, but it did say a formal news release would be available once the investigation is complete.
The email also said the city's emergency management team "responded appropriately to the initial report and followed protocol."