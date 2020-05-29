Editor's note: This story was updated at 8:15 a.m. Saturday morning with new information.
Despite being named on a list of temporarily closed stores on Target’s corporate website, the Hutchinson Target store is open, but at reduced hours.
On Thursday, Target announced it was temporarily closing two dozen stores in the Twin Cities in response to protests and looting in the wake of the death of a man in Minneapolis police custody. On Friday, Target added dozens more to its list of temporary closed stores, including the Hutchinson store.
“We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community,” the Minneapolis-based company said in its statement. “At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal.”
On Saturday morning, however, Brittany Anderson, a Hutchinson Target store representative, said the store is open.
“We temporarily closed our store at 7 p.m. (Friday) for the safety of employees. As far as being fully closed, that is not correct,” she said.
Anderson said the Hutchinson store also plans to close at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday night.
Asked why the corporate Target website did not clarify the stores were not fully closed, as stores in the Twin Cities area are, Anderson referred the Leader to a corporate representative.
A person from Target's corporate media relations said the decision to close stores fully or to only close them early was being made in cooperation with corporate and local store representatives.