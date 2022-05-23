A Hutchinson 19-year-old died after the Nissan Rogue she was riding in was struck by a wrong-way driver shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday near Jordan.
Ariana Mae Vos was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Cassidy Nicole Martin, 20, of Gaylord when it was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle on State Highway 169 at Delaware Avenue in Saint Lawrence Township, just south of Jordan.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Martin's Nissan Rogue was traveling south in the southbound lane of 169. Michael Merland Morse, a 34-year-old from Chaska, was driving a Ford Explorer traveling north in the southbound lane, when the vehicles collided.
Vos, Martin and another passenger, Alyssa Lynn Grutt, 20, of Hutchinson, were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where Vos died. Martin and Grutt suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Bell Plaine Police Department, Jordan Police Department, Scott County and Ridgeview Ambulance responded to the crash.