Library Square in downtown Hutchinson was the place to be Monday night when the 79th annual Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival and Music in the Park partnered to kick off the two summer events.
It brought all ages to the downtown greenspace for free bike helmets, supper by Hutchinson Rotary and Historic Hutchinson, the introduction of the Water Carnival royalty candidates and live music by SouthGrade, a popular local band featuring local musicians.
Outdoor concerts have been a fixture in Hutchinson history for many years. It's a way for residents to come together and share an evening of live music and fellowship. It strengthens community ties and engages friends and family. Now, like then, it's easy to participate, just bring your lawn chair and enjoy.
For years, the Music in the Park concert series was coordinated under the direction of the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. This changed a few years ago when RiverSong Music Festival and Historic Hutchinson began administering the event. The RiverSong folks choose the bands while the local preservation group finalizes the nonprofit social schedule. We can thank the sponsors for making it happen.
HUTCHINSON MUSIC IN THE PARK
- 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, June 20: Everett Smithson Band, social host: McLeod Alliance, sponsor: Citizens Bank & Trust Co.
- 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, June 27: Trainwreck, social host: , sponsor: Parkview Dental
- 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, July 11: Traveled Ground, social host: RiverSong Music Festival, sponsors Fahey Sales/Mediacom
- 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, July 18: Singleton Street, social host and sponsor: Hutchinson Health
- 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, July 25: Tony Cuchetti, social host: Crow River Habitat for Humanity, sponsor: Edward Jones
In case of inclement weather, the rain announcement will be broadcast by noon Monday on KDUZ 1260 AM, KARP 106.9 and Facebook.com/MusicInTheParkHutch. The rain location is Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson.
Live music will also be available during Water Carnival week June 13-19, with Andy Austin performing Thursday on the RiverSong Stage, the Teddy Bar Band rocking out at noon in the bandshell at Library Square and Josie Sanken at Community Day on Saturday at West River Park.
SILVER LAKE
Silver Lake will kick off its Music in the Park summer concert series at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, in Silver Lake City Park. Blake's Concertina Band will provide the music. Food is also available for purchase.
- Thursday, July 14: Meal from 5:30-6:30 p.m., followed by live music from 6:30-8 p.m. by Blake's Concertina Band
- Tuesday, July 21: Meal from 5:30-6:30 p.m., followed by live music from 6:30-8 p.m. by Stoney Point
- Thursday, Jul 28: Meal from 5:30-6:30 p.m., followed by live music from 6:30-8 p.m. by Country Fried Grubers
- Thursday, Aug. 4: Meal from 5:30-6:30 p.m., followed by live music from 6:30-8 p.m. by Jim's Brewers
Rain location is the Silver Lake Auditorium in downtown Silver Lake. Save the dates for the 51st Pola Czesky Days, Aug. 5-7. This annual Silver Lake event features live music, games for kids, royalty coronation and more.
LITCHFIELD
Downtown Litchfield will come alive with music and other activities Thursday evenings again this summer. As part of its Thriving Thursdays promotion, Litchfield Downtown Council has assembled the following schedule of musical entertainers to perform in Central Park:
- 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16: Mr. J’s Quintet, which is led by Mayor Keith Johnson, former Litchfield High School band teacher and gifted saxophonist, will perform a variety of music.
- 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23: Mark Jensen Music. Jensen has played guitar since 1986, performing in a variety of venues throughout the area. His show includes music of James Taylor, Gordon Lightfoot, Bob Seger, Ray Lamontagne and James Bay, in addition to some original songs.
- 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30: Dad and Drea Show. Litchfield native Terry Shaw and his daughter Drea as they play a wide variety of music. Shaw was a member of Shaw-Allen-Shaw and other groups in the past.
- 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7: Tricia & The Toonies. Professional children’s puppeteer Tricia Haynes will entertain the Thursday of Watercade week. Tricia & The Toonies is a mixture of music, puppets, skits and laughter.
- 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14: Ali Gray Country. Love country music? Don't miss this.
- 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21: Second Fiddle featuring Kris and Angie Crandall. “We play pretty much anything you can with a guitar and fiddle,” the Crandalls said, including the music of Merle Haggard, Charlie Daniels, Sheryl Crow and others.
- 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28: Acoustic Relativity
- No concert Thursday, Aug. 4, due to Meeker County Fair;
- 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11: DJ Stacy
- 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18: Crimson Edge
- 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25: October Sun with food provided by the Litchfield Downtown Council and a Pet Parade
In case of inclement weather, an announcement will be made by 3 p.m. on KLFD Radio. The rain location is the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave.
There's more live music at Litchfield's 66th Watercade July 7-10. For a schedule of events, visit www.watercade.com. The Meeker County Fair also offers live music Aug. 3-7. For more information, visit www.meekerfair.com.
LESTER PRAIRIE
Lester Prairie is hosting its sixth annual Music in the Park. Food and beverages are served 6:30-7 p.m., followed by live music from 6:30-8:30 p.m., both in the park shelter at Second Avenue South. Bring your own lawn chair.
- Tuesday, June 21: Concertina Melinda & Friends, meal provided by Prairie Garden Club, sponsor: Prairie Arts Council
- Tuesday, July 28: Phyllis Hummel and Swinging Country, meal provided by St. Paul's Lutheran Church Youth Group, sponsor Holasek Flower Power Garden Center
In case of inclement weather, the concert will move indoors to St. Paul Lutheran church, 125 Maple St. N., Lester Prairie.
Lester Prairie Days July 15-16 offers a parade, live music, food, ambassador coronation and more. For a schedule of events, visit lpprairiedays.weebly.com.
GLENCOE
Glencoe's Music in the Park takes place at Oakleaf Park. Food is served from 6-7 p.m., followed by live music from 6:30- 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 6: Josie Sanken
- Wednesday, July 13: The Jolly Ramblers
- Wednesday, July 20: John "A-Frame" Beck
- Wednesday, July 27: Blake Klaustermeier and Friends
There is no rain location. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move under the main shelter.
Glencoe Days are June 24-26, with most events taking place at Oak Leaf Park. This annual celebration features live music, bingo, parade, baseball, fireworks and more. For a schedule of events, visit www.facebook.com/GlencoeDays/.