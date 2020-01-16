The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 10 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches on Friday followed by northwest winds gusting as high as 45 mph with blizzard conditions possible on Saturday.
Travel could be very difficult due to areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Use caution while traveling outdoors. If you must travel, keep a cell phone, warm clothes, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road conditions, call 511.