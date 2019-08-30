Gateway Park on Hutchinson's Main Street is looking a little different these days. That's because work on about $38,000 worth of renovations, including a walking path and seating area, began Thursday morning. The upgrades to the park were approved by the City Council a year ago.
The plan includes an umbrella awning, cement footing for the structure, pavers with polymer sand, updated park lights, new plants, a new picnic table, a drinking fountain and a sign that explains who and what is depicted in the Gateway Mural.
Council Member Steve Cook introduced the idea of renovating the park back in October 2017. He felt it was in need of improvements and finishing.
“When the mural was done and dedicated in 2013, I was kind of involved with helping get that completed,” he said last year when the council approved the plan. “There was always talk of having signage to explain who the people were on the mural and their significance. That had never gotten done.”
Part of the reason for the upgrades was because Cook was concerned that community members and leaders did not know the names of those depicted on the mural.
“I thought it was really important because all these people have a story,” he said last year. “(The plan to improve) is a way to tell those stories and make the park more attractive and usable.”
Hutchinson Mayor Gary Forcier agreed.
“It would be a great thing to have something explain who these people are,” he said back in 2018. “There’s always a lot of people in that area, whether they’re fishing or looking at the mural. It’s a well-used area and a good amenity.”
The 15-panel mural, which was painted by Lance Albers, was installed in 2013 on the north side of a building at 140 Main St. N. It features prominent Hutchinson people and city landmarks including:
- Lindsay Whalen, celebrated WNBA athlete;
- local youth sports programs;
- U.S. Congressman Ancher Nelsen;
- Hutchinson police officer Mike Hogan;
- Hutchinson Public Library and the Crow River;
- Les Kouba, known as the "Dean of Minnesota Wildlife Artists"; and
- Sam Anderson, the co-founder with Carlos Avery of Gopher Campfire Conservation Club.
When the council approved the plan in August 2018, Cook said he was looking forward to the work being completed.
“It’s the entrance to the community,” he said. “As you go around to other parks, you’ll see they have improvements as well. This was never finished, and now it’s time.”