Uponor will have another year to finish creating 83 jobs in Hutchinson and meet the terms of a Minnesota Investment Fund forgivable loan.
Hutchinson City Council approved the one-year extension Jan. 12 following a public hearing that drew no comment.
"A couple of years back when Uponor came to town, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development was very involved in that process," said Hutchinson Economic Development Authority Director Miles Seppelt. "Uponor had opportunities to expand out of state. The state of Minnesota wanted to keep them in the state, and naturally here in Hutchinson we wanted them here."
Uponor's North American headquarters is in Apple Valley. One incentive offered to encourage it to expand in state was a $450,000 forgivable loan from the Minnesota Investment Fund. Money from the fund was granted to the city, and lent from the city to the company.
"In exchange for this forgivable loan, the company had to create 83 new jobs in Hutchinson by Dec. 31 of 2020," Seppelt said. "The reality is they just plain missed the goal, and that really more than anything is just because of the pandemic and the way that affected the economy this past year."
The Hutchinson facility, which was built inside the former HTI production building after its purchase by Uponor, has 50 extruder machines in operation. The facility helps the international company in the production of plastic pipes and couplings for plumbing and heating. Mayor Gary Forcier noted Uponor had 12 machines in the building when it opened in 2018.
"They've been working on that ever since," Seppelt said.
Sales had slowed due to the pandemic, resulting in a hiring freeze at Uponor. But hiring began again in fall, and as of Dec. 22 Uponor reported it had created 53 jobs. It plans to add eight more machines in Hutchinson this summer.
"Home sales are picking up, and actually they are really, at this point, struggling to keep up with demand," Seppelt said. "I think things look good."