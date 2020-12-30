Hutchinson City Council has called for a public hearing regarding an extended timeline for Uponor to meet the stipulations of a $450,000 forgivable loan from the Minnesota Investment Fund.
The loan from the city came about in 2018 when Uponor was considering expanding into Hutchinson. In return, the international manufacturer of water delivery, heating and cooling products agreed to create 83 new jobs in Hutchinson by Dec. 31, 2020.
Information submitted to City Council members on the topic says, "Due to economic conditions this past year, Uponor, Inc. has been unable to meet that job creation goal and is requesting a one-year extension in order to do so."
As of Dec. 22, Uponor had created 53 jobs at its Hutchinson facility.
In order to confirm an extension, City Council must first take input from the public in a hearing. A resolution approved Dec. 22 calls for the public hearing 6 p.m. Jan. 12, 2021.