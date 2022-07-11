If you're a fan of Dean Urdahl's book, "Uprising," you're in for a treat. Urdahl is working with a production company in Georgia to turn his novel into a movie.
In his book, Urdahl tells the story of the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862, which is unfolding in the Minnesota River Valley. It's set against the broader background of the American Civil War. The story follows the experiences of Urdahl's protagonist Nathan Thomas.
It had always been Urdahl's hope to see his story come to life, but the price tag — $10 million to $15 million — was daunting. Thanks to the soaring demand for original content for streaming services, the cost for production has become more affordable.
The timeline has filming scheduled to begin in September, with the goal of using local talent, Civil War reenactors and members of the local Dakota communities. The site will be Forest City, north of Litchfield.
Urdahl taught American history for 35 years at New London-Spicer Middle School. In 2002, he was elected to the Minnesota State House of Representatives.
Interested in being part of this production? Email Urdahl at urdahls@hotmail.com.