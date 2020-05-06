Do you know where your next meal is coming from?
Many people don't and the numbers are staggering: 10,000 cars waited for food at a San Antonio Food Bank distribution point. The line was a 1/2-mile long in both directions at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Anaheim, California. People lined up three hours before food distribution in Des Moines, Iowa, and Feeding South Florida has seen a 600-percent jump in those asking for food.
The list of those needing food support during the COVID-19 pandemic stretches from coast to coast and goes on and on.
Remarkably, the opposite is happening in McLeod and Meeker counties. According to Lennie Albers, executive director of the food shelves in Hutchinson and Glencoe, usage is down.
“We are down 25 percent for the month of April compared to last year,” she said. “That is overall, both sites are pretty comparable. We're down 21.5 percent in Glencoe and 25.7 in Hutchinson, with an average of about 23.4 percent overall.”
Jamie Revermann, executive director of the Meeker Area Food Shelf, has observed a decrease, too. So far, she said the Litchfield and Dassel sites are down a little bit from when the pandemic first started in March. Revermann believes the reasons are due to unemployment being good, schools getting meals out to students and the stimulus checks.
“Our numbers have been down a little bit because programs have been so reactive in getting people the funds they need right now,” she said.
Albers agreed.
“People are in a little better spot,” she said. “The longer we go, we expect to see more people.”
Although numbers are down, Albers said those using the shelves now range from new people they've never met before to clients they haven't seen in a long time. Regulars, she guessed, were sheltered a little bit more in place and were not coming in as often.
McLeod and Meeker counties aren't alone in seeing a decrease in usage. Albers participates in a weekly Thursday Zoom virtual meeting with Hunger Solutions, Second Harvest, food shelves and feeding programs throughout the state.
“Up until (April 23), neighboring counties Kandiyohi, Sibley, southwest Carver, Meeker were all experiencing the same trend,” she said. “Usage was down. (On April 30) they said it was something that was recognized across the state. We all were seeing it and feeling it. I got an email from Good in the 'Hood, they do a lot of great things in the metro area, they have seen a 300 percent increase in requests for food. It depends on where you are and how COVID is affecting your community and your direct distribution. I was curious looking across the state. It's talked about. Not everyone is swamped at this moment. We're preparing to be swamped. We're all preparing to be swamped. It's a ways out. We're just riding the wave.”
Revermann agreed.
"COVID-19 hasn't affected the outskirts," she said." That is still to come. The metro is the hardest hit. They are reacting to that as it's coming. Fortunately, we have a little bit of time to plan.”
SERVING SAFELY
During the stay-at-home order, food shelves in Hutchinson and Glencoe have put their grocery list online, so clients can fill it out in advance. They are also offering proxy pickup, which means a client can have someone else pick up their groceries.
"We have a great partnership with social services and public health," Albers said. "They have volunteered to deliver food. The client fills out the grocery list and returns it to us and we fulfill it at the food shelf."
Meeker Area Food Shelf launched a mobile site in December serving clients in Cosmos.
"We have clients who pre-order food and we bring it to their homes," Revermann said. "We chose Cosmos because there wasn't a grocery store in that town. Since the pandemic, we've extended to all of Meeker County. We had started it specifically in Cosmos and now we've opened it to anyone."
Now Revermann said they are working on outreach to get the word out about the mobile site to social workers and churches.
"We want to let people know if they need food and are homebound, we can get food to them," she said. "Due to the pandemic, people want to stay home, and we're figuring out how to do that and serve people and keep them safe."
PLANNING FOR MORE
Revermann has worked at the food shelf for more than three years. During her first year, she saw a 50 percent jump in usage, which is a big increase for them.
"We serve 200-250 families a month between the two sites," she said. "We serve about 20 in Cosmos, and I don't have the number for the expanded service to Meeker County. It has continued to go up specifically during the summer months since kids are home from school."
While food shelf usage is down now, Revermann expects that to change.
"When school lunches are no longer happening and the extra money in unemployment is done in July, we're expecting to see a huge increase," she said.
In preparation for an uptick in usage, Albers said they're stockpiling emergency food boxes of canned goods.
“We hope we can unpack those and put them on the shelf,” she said. “If things change, we have to change the way we distribute. We're trying to anticipate different scenarios. It's really hard. We don't know when or what. We're really trying to think through all that.”
Thanks to the Minnesota Food Share March Campaign, which was extended through April, local food shelves are ready to meet the needs of residents.
"We're in a good spot to do more," Albers said. "The local response has been fabulous. If people missed it or didn't know about it, there are ways to give on our website and we're still accepting food."
“Our community has been really great in supporting us financially,” Revermann said. “We've seen less in the amount of food donated. During the March drive we focus on churches, and with them being closed, we didn't see as much food come through the door. We're trying our best to serve people as safely as possible. If you know someone who is homebound and needs food, let us know and we'll create a plan to get it to them.”