The parking entrance to West River Park has changed! If you are planning to attend Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival's Community Day on Saturday, June 18, make sure to use the Montana Street entrance, which enters on the east side of the park.
Saturday events at West River Park include: Inflatables, games, food vendors, petting zoo, raffle drawings, live music by Josie Sanken and the new cardboard boat contest, plus don't miss the raffle drawings at noon. Community Day is for all ages and admission is free!
For more information, visit watercarnival.org.