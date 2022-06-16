The parking entrance to West River Park has changed! If you are planning to attend any of the Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival events at the park, make sure to use the Montana Street entrance, which enters on the east side of the park.
Use new park entrance to attend Water Carnival boat parade
Kay Johnson
