Six deaths reported this past week in McLeod County were attributed to COVID-19, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. It was the deadliest week of the pandemic since last winter.
As of Monday, the county had seen 82 deaths attributed to the pandemic, the majority of which have been among residents age 65 or older, including nine reported since Nov. 1. The sudden increase tracks along with a high number of local reported cases of COVID-19: 174 this past week and 222 the week before that. As of Nov. 11, McLeod County's cumulative case rate of 1,826 cases per 10,000 people ranked among the highest in Minnesota.
Statewide data also that shows an increase in cases and breakthrough cases amidst the Delta variant. In May, fewer than 5% of new cases in Minnesota were among fully vaccinated residents. That rate climbed to 40% in early October, sparking a renewed discussion of booster shots and additional doses this month as immunities wane.
Berit Spors, director of McLeod County Health and Human Services, confirmed Monday morning the county is now offering booster shots and additional doses to more residents than in previous weeks.
According to McLeod County Public Health:
- Booster doses for the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine are available to people 18 or older at least two months after the shot. Any authorized vaccine booster can be received.
- A third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines is recommended to those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, and especially those who received a solid organ transplant. The third dose should be received at least 28 days after the first two shots. The additional dose is intended to improve immunocompromised people's response to their initial vaccine series.
- A booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines is also recommended at least six months after a second dose for those who are age 65 or older, live in a long-term care facility, are age 50-64 with certain underlying medical conditions, are age 18-49 and are at high risk for a severe COVID-19 case due to underlying medical conditions, or are age 18-64 and at increased risk of getting COVID-19 due to where they live or work.
The county is also providing Pfizer vaccines to residents age 5-11. Information about the county’s ongoing weekly vaccination clinics, and links to register, can be found on its website at tinyurl.com/mcleodvaccine.
Hutchinson Public Schools continues to track COVID-19 cases within the district. For the week of Nov. 6-12, there were eight new cases reported among elementary students and 13 new cases reported among secondary students out of a total student body of 2,859. There were also five new cases reported among 463 staff. The total so far this year has been 162 reported cases in students and 21 reported cases in staff.
The Hutchinson Armory at 1200 Adams St. S.E. has reopened as a free, rapid testing site. Appointments are available 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. More information on testing sites and appointments can be found at tinyurl.com/mncovid19testing.