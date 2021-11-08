The landscape for available COVID-19 testing and vaccination continues to evolve in McLeod County amidst case rates that have not yet slowed.
On Monday morning, McLeod County Health and Human Services Director Berit Spors confirmed the county is now providing Pfizer vaccines to residents age 5-11. Information about the county’s ongoing weekly vaccination clinics, and links to register, can be found on its website at tinyurl.com/mcleodvaccine.
This week, vaccines for age 5-11 are offered Wednesday.
Rochelle P. Walensky, director at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation to vaccinate children age 5-11 with the Pfizer vaccine on Nov. 2. According to a press release from the CDC, “COVID-19 cases in children can result in hospitalizations, deaths, MIS-C (inflammatory syndromes) and long-term complications, such as ‘long COVID,’ in which symptoms can linger for months. The spread of the Delta variant resulted in a surge of COVID-19 cases in children throughout the summer.”
Some vaccines were distributed this past week, with more widespread efforts beginning this week. Data available from the state Monday showed 55% of McLeod County residents age 5 and older had received a full vaccine series.
The county also offers third doses for immunocompromised residents. Spors said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have defined immunocompromised for the sake of a third shot as those who are receiving cancer treatment, or have been determined by their doctor to be immunocompromised.
Meanwhile, McLeod County residents concerned they may have been exposed to COVID-19 have more testing options. The Hutchinson Armory at 1200 Adams St. S.E. has reopened as a free, rapid testing site. Appointment are available 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. More information on testing sites, and appointments, can be found at tinyurl.com/mncovid19testing.
As of Monday, Nov. 8, the state of Minnesota has confirmed 6,190 cases of COVID-19 in McLeod County and 76 deaths attributed to COVID-19. A month ago, on Oct. 8, the county had 5,435 cases and 66 confirmed deaths. There have been three deaths attributed to COVID-19 in each of the past two weeks.
For the week of Oc. 30-Nov. 5, Hutchinson Public Schools reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 among elementary students and 10 among secondary students, among a student body of 2,859. There were two new cases among a staff population of 463. The district reports weekly data and provides information on COVID-19 preparedness on its website at isd423.org/district/covid-19-info/.