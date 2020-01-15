Federal income tax
Personal income tax assistance is available for Wounded Warriors, World War II and Vietnam veterans only. Appointments are required and are available for the following dates:

  • noon-4 p.m. Sundays: Feb. 9, Feb. 16, March 8 and March 22, and
  • 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays: Feb. 19, Feb. 26, March 4 and March 11. 

All appointments are at Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. No business tax returns. Freewill donations are welcome. A portion of the proceeds will go to the McLeod County Veterans Association Assistance Fund.

To schedule an appointment, call Cathy at 320-405-8261.

