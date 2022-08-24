Minnesota artist Diamond Knispel shares her work in a new exhibit at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. Titled "Wild Whimsy of the Northwoods," the show is on through Sept. 16, with a public reception 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, when the artist will a talk about her work.

Knispel describes her exhibit as a "living body ... meant to feature and honor the critters and plants of the Minnesota Northwoods."

