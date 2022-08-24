Minnesota artist Diamond Knispel shares her work in a new exhibit at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. Titled "Wild Whimsy of the Northwoods," the show is on through Sept. 16, with a public reception 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, when the artist will a talk about her work.
Knispel describes her exhibit as a "living body ... meant to feature and honor the critters and plants of the Minnesota Northwoods."
She began creating the body of work in 2018 and she continues creating new pieces as they sell. Thanks to a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council with funding from the McKnight Foundation she is able to take the body of work on the road to show it in galleries throughout the state. Hutchinson Center for the Arts is the second showing of the work, the first was at the MacRostie Art Center in Grand Rapids.
"The show has a timeline, and goes clockwise starting early in the morning with the birds' spring song and ending in the evening when the luna moths come out," Knispel said. "It tells the story of one spring day through tableus of the flora, fauna, and pollinators paired with artist statements/stories that read like a short chapter book."
It's the artist's goal for her work to fully engage the viewer in a day in the wild world of the Northwoods in an effort to highlight the cyclical and reciprocal nature of earth. She focuses on the wild world that often goes unseen rather than humans. One thing Knispel mentions in her artist statement for the title piece (that was also kind of was starting point for the show) is the concept that every piece of trash chucked out a car window still exists in the wild.
"(It's) blowing and floating into the woods/lakes/fields, poisoning the flora and fauna, changing the aesthetics of nature like dirty socks scattered in a living room," she said. "All our choices add up. They can be seen by humans when we venture out, but they are constantly felt and experienced by the flora and fauna that don’t live indoors."
Knispel sees her work as giving voice to the flora and fauna. She paints in bright, saturated colors, featuring lots of butterflies as a way to depict hope.
"I want folks to look at the work and see the beauty I see when I explore outside," she said. "I want folks to see the critters in their natural environment, surrounded by rainbows and surreal imagery and, like I said, feel immersed in the scene. I think the more connected we feel the more we will all consider cause and effect and make better, brighter choices in our daily lives."
Molly Rivera, executive director of the art center, calls the artist's work "small but mighty."
"The scale of her paintings is intimate, inviting the viewer in to look closely," Rivera said. "There is an immense amount of detail in the work, and the longer you look, the more you see. Diamond's work focuses on the natural world, and each piece feels like a love letter to a different species."
While Knispel is excited to show her work in Hutchinson because "the gallery is just wonderful," it's also an opportunity to connect with her husband Cassidy's hometown.
"It is really fun to get to see his hometown through the context of the art scene," she said. " I am grateful to all of the wonderful people at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts for the opportunity and the warm reception I am getting from the community."
The show can be viewed 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the art center, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Admission is free for viewing and the artist reception.
NEXT UP!
Time is running out to register for the "Mandala and Meditation" class taught by Jamie Risner of JRRYoga and Mary Jo Schimelpfenig. This event is 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Bittersweet Farms. Registration is available on the art center's website at hutchinsonarts.org, or stop by to register in person.
Now that summer is winding down and many community activities are wrapping up, the art center is in full planning mode for the fall. Among the new offerings will be a series of classes for adults and youth as well as a few workshops led by some of the center's upcoming exhibiting artists. Watch for more information.
If you're interested in planning ahead, Rivera has released the 20220-23 exhibition schedule. Mark your calendar for:
- Natasha Pestich: Sept, 27-Nov, 4
- Glenna Olson: Nov 15-Jan 6
- Annual Community Showcase: Jan. 10-Feb.. 3
- Annual Youth Art Show: Feb. 14-March 3
- Naomi Schliesman: March 14-April 21
- Mary Opatz Herges & Tomas Alvarez: May 2-June 9
- Layl McDill: June 20-Aug. 4
- Jennifer Stano & Lisa Truax: Aug.15-Sept. 22
- Charles Lume: Oct. 3-Nov. 10
- Rachel Coyne: Nov. 21-Jan. 5
- Holiday Show: Nov. 21-Jan. 5
If you're a creator or maker or want to be, don't miss the art center's monthly Open Studio. This free-admission event is 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of every month. It's an opportunity to work on a current project, start a new one, meet other artists, and experiment with different mediums. Future Open Studio dates are Saturday, Sept. 10, Oct. 8 and Nov. 12.
The art center provides the space and select materials. Participants are welcome to bring art supplies to use and share, snacks and beverages. All ages and experience levels are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
One more thing ... don't forget about the free monthly art kits. In partnership with the Hutchinson Public Library, HCA is offering art kits (with everything you need) for people of all ages. The new kit is available at the beginning of each month. It can be picked up at the art center, 15 Franklin St. S.W. or at the library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Previous kits have included drawing, textiles, painting, origami, and felting. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
NEW DOWNTOWN ADVENTURE
Historic Hutchinson, the local preservation group, is at it again. The nonprofit is hosting: "Living History Tour — Downtown Edition" noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. Rather than the group's traditional fall Living Cemetery Tour at Oakland Cemetery, this they are heading to downtown Hutchinson.
The tour begins at the historic St. John's Episcopal Church. Tour attendees are invited to view the interior of the church and its many restorations including the recently completed stained glass project. From there, board the people mover. Note, these are open-air vehicles, so dress appropriately for the weather. Enjoy a tour with stops to meet interesting characters and view historic spots.
Tickets are $25. And if you're wondering why this is mentioned in a story about Hutchinson Center for the Arts, it's because Historic Hutchinson is a partner agency. As a result, the art center is selling tickets via its website: hutchinsonarts.org. Click the Exhibit + Events tab, in the dropdown menu, click on Upcoming Events. Scroll down the page to Living History Tour — Downtown Edition, and click on Purchase Tickets Here.
The tour will begin at St. John’s Episcopal Church. Guests can park in the parking lot to the north at Hutchinson City Center.