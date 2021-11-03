If you haven’t stopped in at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, do so. It’s an opportunity to meet Molly Rivera, the new executive director, and view the new exhibit “Heartlands: The Calm and the Chaos,” on display through Nov. 18.
Rivera talked about the new exhibit and what’s happening at the art center in this Leader Q&A:
Tell me about the “Heartland” exhibit.
It’s a collaboration between Susan Solomon and Kimberly Tschida Petters, both painters from St. Paul. Individually, their work captures different aspects of our Midwest landscape. Susan’s work is expressionistic and full of layered brushstrokes to depict powerful, tumultuous skies and the brilliant contrast of color and light witnessed throughout our land. Kimberly’s work is minimal and monochrome, encapsulating the serene moments like reflections on calm water and fog rolling across a lake in the early morning.
Both artists use strong horizon lines, an homage to our flatland and highlighting the connection between earth and sky. When placed in a show together, their work accentuates both the dissonance and the harmony between tranquility and disarray that is experienced in our surrounding landscape and the power in both.
What is your impression of the show? What does it say to you?
This work speaks strongly to me about our connection to the land and the memory that it holds. As someone who has moved away and come back to Minnesota, I can say that there is something truly special about the land here. It’s humble and quiet and commanding and energetic all at once. It feels like a deep breath and a slow exhale. It stirs memories of running through fields as a kid and watching the storm roll in, the magic of sun showers, and driving along the North Shore, staring into oblivion as the sky and water melt into one.
The art center is hosting a silent auction fundraising event this fall. What can you tell us about it? What do people need to know?
Our fall fundraiser is a silent auction with an exhibition in person and online. Bidding opens on Nov. 15 and closes Dec. 10, with new items added each week. People can stop by the art center during regular business hours to view the show in person, or check it out from the comfort of their home. All bidding will take place on our online platform, which will be announced closer to the opening. Stay tuned for featured artists and hot ticket items.
We are still accepting donations from artists and makers of any medium as well as items or tickets from local businesses until Nov. 8. We are also offering business sponsorships of $50, which will include recognition in our gallery during the in-person show and on our auction website. Anyone interested in donating or being a sponsor can contact me, stop by, or check out our website.
Are there any special events beyond the silent auction planned for the holidays?
We’re gearing up for the holiday season and are excited to offer curbside pickup in the coming month, so you can shop at home and swing by the center. Items will be listed on our Square site, hutchinsonarts.square.site/.
We have work from local and regional artists for sale in the gallery, such as pottery, prints, textiles, jewelry, cards, toys, books and home decor. We also have some great Hutchinson swag like T-shirts, hats and posters, unique puzzles and coloring books, and some really fun macrame and tie-dye art kits that are arriving by next month. Everything ranges from $1 to $100. We also offer gift cards that are great for giving experiences like classes and workshops.
You’ve been in your new job since early September. How is it going? What has surprised you?
Since starting my job in September, I’ve met some truly wonderful people. I had big shoes to fill, but the support from our community has been great. I’ve been busy brainstorming and planning events and programs for the future, and of course I’m always scoping out artists to bring into the center. I’ve had a few people fill me in on the history of the building, which has been really interesting. There’s been a lot of occupants here and it’s cool to be part of the history. Except I refuse to wander into the far corner of our basement — I swear it’s haunted.