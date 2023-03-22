Medicare can be confusing. If you know little to nothing about Medicare and want a brief overview before digging deeper, this class ë noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 — is for you. During this class you will learn the basics of Medicare Part A, B, C and Part D. This class will also give you information about when and how to enroll. The class is free but advance registration is recommended at bit.ly/3JWtM5T.
This program is sponsored by the Senior LinkAge Line, a service of the Minnesota Board on Aging in partnership with Minnesota’s local area agencies on aging. It is the state’s federally designated State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) and Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP). Call the Senior LinkAge Line at 800-333-2433 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit www.MinnesotaHelp.info to chat with a specialist during business hours.