Finding the right services can be intimidating. A free online presentation can show you how the Senior LinkAge Line and the Disability Hub MN support older adults, people with disabilities, and their families with making decisions and more. Participants will also learn how to use online tools such as the Hub website, DB101, HB101, and MinnesotaHelp.info.
The presentation is available two days for people to register:
- 2-3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, bit.ly/3imkIbL
- 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, bit.ly/3krEuFq
The Senior LinkAge Line is a free, statewide service of the Minnesota Board on Aging in partnership with Minnesota’s area agencies on aging. The Senior LinkAge Line helps older Minnesotans and caregivers find answers and connect to the services and support they need. Call the Senior LinkAge Line at 800-333-2433 8 am. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or visit minnesotahelp.info to chat with a specialist during business hours.
Disability Hub MN is a free statewide resource network that helps solve problems, navigate the system and make plans. Call 866-333-2466 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or visit disabilityhubmn.org.