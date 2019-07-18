Curious McLeod County employees and residents had a glimpse into what may be the future of the McLeod County Government Center Tuesday.
At an open house at the former Jungclaus Implement building in Glencoe, visitors were shown renderings of an architectural plan to renovate the building to house departments and staff currently spread across multiple buildings. Visitors also had the opportunity to strap on a pair of goggles, grab a video game controller and take a virtual reality tour of the proposed building plan.
If you couldn't make the open house but would still like to have a look inside, a few 3D panoramic images can be found online. Viewers can click and drag their mouse to look around. The following links were provided by architecture and engineering firm ISG:
- bit.ly/2GiQBzx — board room
- bit.ly/2XTVlXr — license center
- bit.ly/2XUvcmf — upstairs reception area
- bit.ly/2GgXhOK — office space
- bit.ly/2XLAHso — flexible meeting space
At a meeting Tuesday morning, the McLeod County Board agreed to have Contegrity Group, the project's manager, seek bids for construction. Bids are expected to be opened Aug. 22 and likely to be reviewed by the County Board Sept. 3.
The county purchased the former Jungclaus Implement building for $2.1 million, and a nearby lot and four residential properties for $357,000. To renovate the 33,000-square-foot building and increase usable space to 41,432 square feet, the county expects to spend $9.5 million.
County Board Chair Joe Nagel said that estimates are on track.
"But we don't know until the bids come in," he said.
If materials are too expensive, or if the timing is unfavorable for contractors, the board may have to take a step back and reevaluate or seek bids again at a better time, Nagel said.
The county plans to use the building to house the majority of county departments and services, including, in the short term, highway department operations based out of Glencoe. The courthouse will remain, but county offices housed across Glencoe would be consolidated. In addition to saving money on utilities, board members believe the consolidation will help departments operate more efficiently with shared staff, training and materials, and save more money in the process.