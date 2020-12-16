Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Voiture 414 was unable to host its annual awards banquet this year. Members were still able to deliver an early Christmas present to 12 nursing students by awarding them scholarships of $9,000.
Receiving awards were Ellie Hohensee, Morgan Johnson, Kaitlyn Reiner, Alexa Seifert, Chelsea Mortenson, Crystal Vossen, Megan Machtemas, Catherine Holtz, Brittney Richter, Garrett Becker, Elle Petersen and Morgan Lee. Students are attending various schools including five at Hutchinson's Ridgewater College.
Voiture 414 has awarded more than $150,000 in cash scholarship awards during the past 25 years.