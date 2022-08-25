Volleyball co-captains
Bryn Ziegler, Jillian Martinez and Hannah Peterson will serve as co-captains for the Hutchinson volleyball team this season.
 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Hutchinson returns a strong core to the volleyball court in 2022.

Defensive specialists — also known as libero — Bryn Ziegler and Jillian Martinez, and middle blocker Hannah Peterson have been named by head coach Dennis Piechowski to captain this year’s team. Outside hitter Cecilia McGraw was noted to also see considerable playing time by Piechowski.

