Hutchinson returns a strong core to the volleyball court in 2022.
Defensive specialists — also known as libero — Bryn Ziegler and Jillian Martinez, and middle blocker Hannah Peterson have been named by head coach Dennis Piechowski to captain this year’s team. Outside hitter Cecilia McGraw was noted to also see considerable playing time by Piechowski.
The Tigers look to overcome the loss of some key players from last year’s roster.
Adri Rhoda has graduated and moved on to Division I competition at Middle Tennesee State. Rhoda’s 462 kills led the team in 2021, and she holds the career record of 1,225 at Hutchinson. Setter Alysa Stamer had 1,096 assists over two seasons, one of them abbreviated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mady Heller moves on to College of St. Benedict, while liberos Keira Young and Ainsley Thode have also graduated.
But the cupboard is far from bare for Piechowski and the Tigers. Joining Ziegler, Martinez, Peterson and McGraw will be outside hitter and setter Marissa Stamer, along with right side hitters Lily Sickmann, Gwen Jaunich, and Katie Wolff. Middle blocker Naomi Sickmann is also in the lineup for Hutchinson.
“The girls are working extremely hard and are really focused on their fundamental skills,” Piechoswski said of the team’s commitment to practice each day, which he believes will counter a lack of size and an offensive power outage. “The girls understand that if we are going to be successful this season, we will need to serve extremely aggressive — attacking the (opponent).”
Smart offensive play and hitting the ball against open defenses will be key, Piechowski added, saying the team takes a lot of pride on defense, doing whatever it takes.
“The other thing we will need to improve on is eliminating errors — they’re free points for our opponents — but (we have to try) to stay aggressive,” he said.
Piechowski also realizes that his young, inexperienced team, can’t get distracted while forcing strikes to “look and sound impressive.”
Piechowski looks for the Wright County Conference to be extremely competitive, favoring defending champions Southwest Christian and Delano.
“Teams will have to be prepared and play hard,” he said. “Holy Family Catholic, Jordan, Mound Westonka — we compete and win if (they) aren’t ready.”
On the season, Piechowski directs focus to each match, using each encounter as a building block for the next.
“We want to become the best volleyball team we can be by the end of the season,” he said. “As a coach, let’s finish in top three of the conference, section, let’s get a top 4 seed and have a first round, home playoff match.”
After his first week of practice Piechowski said he’s seen a lot of hard work to set the Tigers up for success.
“If we focus on what we can control, use our skills and fundamentals, and outwork our opponents, good things will happen,” he said.
The Hutchinson Tigers open the volleyball season at home against Blaine, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.