Volunteerism was the theme of Parks and Recreation Director Dolf Moon’s annual report to Hutchinson City Council Tuesday.
Thanks to the generosity of residents giving their time and sweat, volunteers save the parks department more than $112,400 in 2019.
“We've been in a community that has a tremendous amount of willingness for volunteer activities,” Moon said.
According to Moon, Parks, Recreation and Community Education had a $1.7 million payroll and 64,438 hours of work put in by the staff. This amounts to an hourly average of $26.95. Volunteers put in an additional 4,171 hours, accounting for more than 6 percent of total hours in labor.
“We really have some partners that time and time, year-in year-out show up on an annual basis to give their time and their talents,” Moon said.
Among the projects volunteers worked on were upgrades for the Little Crow Archery Club at Odd Fellows Park, invasive tree removal at Girl Scout Park, Earth Day events and work on the grounds at the Harrington Merrill House.
Volunteering brought out the good in people, Moon said, as neighbors living close to parks felt responsible for maintenance.
“They take a little bit of ownership factor,” he said. “Sometimes they'll ask us for a trash bag or a rake, or just acknowledging that they're there so if other people are asking questions … we're able to give kind of an informed decision.”
The Master Gardeners group volunteered hours to help kids with a raised garden at the Hutchinson Farmers Market, which also benefited the community education programs.
“So kids are excited to see some tomato plants that they planted in the raised garden," Moon said, "and they want to harvest that tomato because they went to a class that Community Ed. … that taught them how to use a tomato in the dish that they're allowed to prepare. Kids get really excited about that."
Volunteering is also a team sport.
When the project involved unloading a 70-yard truck of mulch, what might sound daunting turned into quick work with the help of Hutchinson's boys basketball team.
“When you have an army of basketball players ... about 45 minutes later they're all having a Mountain Dew,” Moon said. “A lot of hands make easy work out of that activity.”
Moon noted all youth recreational activities are volunteer-coached, which accounted for more than 1,000 hours of unpaid work, which he appreciated.
“It's mothers and fathers that are giving their time to help youngsters learn how to play a recreational activity right,” he said.
Older adults also volunteered by making various knick-knacks for resale, which can turn into a social experience itself. According to Moon, about $9,000 was raised this way last year.
The ice rink was also deep-cleaned through the Sentenced to Serve program.
“We're providing good, wholesome activity for them to provide in,” Moon said. “They're learning maybe how to be an employee, plus they're not sitting in a jail cell. Giving back to the community, albeit it's maybe court-ordered. But we'll take it wherever we can find it.”