Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 665 Miller Ave. S.W., Hutchinson, welcomes volunteers to help 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, in a mission of packing meals for Food for Kidz.
This is a come-and-go event in the church's Fellowship Hall. Stay as long as you can. Each station consists of a team of volunteers of all ages and abilities. Tasks are kid-appropriate. Each station has standing and sitting jobs available.
Meals are designed and packaged to:
- ship anywhere the world;
- store, travel and arrive safely;
- prepare quickly and easily; and
- sustain life with only the addition of water.
Each packaged meal contains a blend of 21 essential vitamins and minerals for added health and flavor and consists of white, long-grain rice, fortified crushed soy for protein, and a variety of six dehydrated vegetables. These ingredients not only provide a meal, but better health to starving children. Each meal can feed a family of six and has a shelf life of at least three years.
During the past six years, 382,566 meals of various types have reached children and their families locally and around the world.
Donations to Food for Kidz are welcome. A light meal is served during the event beginning at 5:30 p.m.
For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3312.