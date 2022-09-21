Time is running out to vote on your favorite sculpture featured in the 2022-23 Hutchinson Sculpture Stroll. The deadline to vote is Sept. 30. To vote, visithutchinsonpublicarts.com/awards/peoples-choice-award/. This is the eighth year a People's Choice Award has been offered. The winning artist will receive $500.
The following sculptures are eligible:
In case you're wondering what sculptures have won in the past. Here's a list of winners:
- 2021-22: “Gaia” by Karman Rheault
- 2019-20: "Eggspert" by Kimber Fiebiger
- 2018-19: "Slices of Heaven" by Craig Berube-Gray
- 2017-18: "Dreams Take Flight" by Nick Legeros
- 2016-17: "Goddess of the Grapes" by Deb Zeller
- 2015-16: "Letting Go" by Judd Nelson