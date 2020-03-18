PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD BALLOT

View the sculptures at the following sites:

1. “Spirit” by Victor Yepez was installed at the historic Episcopal Church, 105 Second Ave. S.E. in downtown Hutchinson.

2. Sam Spiczka's sculpture, "Dawn," can be viewed along the Luce Line State Trail near the pedestrian bridge.

3."Treasure Tower" by Gail Katz-James is on view at Library Square.

4. Craig Snyder’s work, “Exuberant!” can be seen on the corner by Shopko, at the intersection of Main Street and First Avenue Northeast in downtown Hutchinson.

5. Kelsie Wishik's sculpture, "Seat of Sound Singularity," was installed in Masonic/West River Park.

6. "Crossroads" by John Kamrath can be seen at Jaycee Riverside Park.

7. “Slices of Heaven” by Craig Gray was installed at Depot Marketplace, home of the Hutchinson Farmers Market and the historic Great Northern Depot at 25 Adams St. S.E.