It's time to vote for your favorite sculpture featured in the 2019-20 Hutchinson Sculpture Stroll. This is the fifth year a People's Choice Award has been offered. The winning artist will receive $500.
"Slices of Heaven" by Craig Berube-Gray earned the 2018-19 People's Choice Award. Past winners include: "Dreams Take Flight" by Nick Legeros, Deb Zeller's "Goddess of the Grapes," and Judd Nelson's "Letting Go."
To vote for your favorite sculpture:,
- use the People's Choice Award Ballot printed on this page or use the ballots provided at Hutchinson City Center. Drop ballots in the box at Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E.;
- vote at hutchinsonpublicarts.com/peoples-choice-ballot/
The deadline to vote for your favorite sculpture is April 6.
For more information, call Steve Cook at 320-587-7108.
PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD BALLOT
View the sculptures at the following sites and check the box of your favorite. Deposit your ballot at Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E. Forgot your ballot? No problem. Ballots will be available at City Center, too, or hutchinsonpublicarts.com/peoples-choice-ballot/.
1. "Astral" by Karman Rheault was installed at the historic Episcopal Church, 105 Second Ave. S.E. in downtown Hutchinson.
2. “Orbit II” by David Hyduke of Kasota can be viewed by the Pedestrian Bridge, west of the Bluff Street Bridge near downtown Hutchinson.
3. “Eggspert” by Kimber Fiebiger of Minneapolis, can be seen in Library Square in front of the children’s section of the Hutchinson Public Library.
4. “Slapshot” by Judd Nelson of Wayzata was installed in the Shopko parking lot at the corner of Main Street and First Avenue Northeast in downtown Hutchinson.
5. “Paloma” by Richards Poey of Eden Prairie graces the Luce Line State Trail in Masonic/West River Park, 1000 Les Kouba Parkway N.W., Hutchinson.
6. “Song of the Flying Dutchman — Over the Moon” by Kyle Fokken of Minneapolis can be viewed along the Luce Line State Trail in Riverside Park, 300 Les Kouba Parkway N.W., Hutchinson.
7. View the sculpture “The Farmer” by Larry Starck at the Hutchinson Farmers Market. The bronze is one of 11 art pieces in the 2019-20 Sculpture Stroll.
8. “Seated Couple,” a sculptural bench by Rick Haugen of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, can be seen at Library Square.
9. “Great Blue Heron” by Jon Kamrath of Mahtomedi can be viewed at the corner of Franklin Street and Second Avenue in downtown Hutchinson.
10. “Azure Cascade” by Craig Snyder of Plymouth is sponsored by Ridgewater College and may be viewed at the Hutchinson campus, 2 Century Ave. S.E.
11. “The Biker” by Victor Yepez of Minneapolis can be seen cruising along the Luce Line State Trail. It can be viewed from Third Avenue Northwest.