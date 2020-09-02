It's time to vote for your favorite sculpture featured in the 2020-21 Hutchinson Sculpture Stroll. This is the sixth year a People's Choice Award has been offered. The winning artist will receive $500.
Past winners included:
- 2019-20: "Eggsbert" by Kimber Fiebiger,
- 2018-19: "Slices of Heaven" by Craig Berube-Gray,
- 2017-18: "Dreams Take Flight" by Nick Legeros,
- 2016-17: Deb Zeller's "Goddess of the Grapes,"
- 2015-16: Judd Nelson's "Letting Go."
To vote for your favorite sculpture:,
- use the People's Choice Award Ballot printed on this page or use the ballots provided at Hutchinson City Center. Drop ballots in the box at Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E.;
- voting can also be done online at hutchinsonpublicarts.com/peoples-choice-ballot/
The deadline to vote for your favorite sculpture is Sept. 30.
For more information, call Steve Cook at 320-587-7108.
PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD BALLOT
View the sculptures at the following sites and check the box of your favorite. Deposit your ballot at Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E. Forgot your ballot? No problem. Ballots will be available at City Center, too, or hutchinsonpublicarts.com/peoples-choice-ballot/.
1. “Old Tex” by Dale Lewis, Hastings was installed at the historic Episcopal Church, 105 Second Ave. S.E. in downtown Hutchinson.
2. “Fusion” by Karman Rheault of Moorhead can be viewed by the Pedestrian Bridge, west of the Bluff Street Bridge near downtown Hutchinson.
3. “Keeper of Memories” by James Church of Minneapolis. It can be seen at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E.
4. “Twisted Sister” by Craig Snyder of Plymouth is at Citizens Bank & Trust Park between Main Street and Second Avenue in downtown Hutchinson.
5. “Bemused” by Kimber Fiebiger of Minneapolis can be viewed along the Luce Line State Trail at Riverside Park.
6. "The Biker" by Victor Yepez of Minneapolis can be viewed at Riverside Park.
7. “Farmer” by Larry Starck of Loveland, Colorado, can be viewed along the Luce Line State Trail in West River Park.
8. “Song of the Flying Dutchman — Over the Moon” by Kyle Fokken of Minneapolis is at the north entrance of the Ridgewater College campus.