It's time to vote for your favorite sculpture featured in the 2021-22 Hutchinson Sculpture Stroll. This is the seventh year a People's Choice Award has been offered. The winning artist will receive $500. The deadline to vote for your favorite sculpture is Sept. 30.
The following sculptures are eligible:
- "Fluid Connections" by Ryan and James Pedersen, Luce Line/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway N.W.
- "Reflective Moments" by Ruth Gee, Luce Line/Riverside Park, 300 Les Kouba Parkway N.W.
- "Shark!" by Dale Lewis, Luce Line/Riverside Park N.W.
- "Hey, Mary Lou!" by Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby, Great Northern Depot, 25 Adams St. S.E.
- "Mod Pod" by Gail Katz-James, Main Street and First Avenue North
- "Loom" by Jamie Weinfurter, between Hutchinson City Center and the historic St. John's Episcopal Church
- "Dystopia" by Tim James and Aidan DeMarais, Library Square
- "Fountain of Life" by Darwin Wolf, Main Street and First Avenue South
- "Time to Fly" by Kyle Fokken, Main Street and First Avenue South
- "Gaia" by Karman Rheault, Citizens Bank Park, along Second Avenue, between Main and Franklin streets
- "We the People" by Kimber Fiebiger, Main Street and Third Avenue South
- "Triangle Play" by Sunghee Min, Ridgewater College, 2 Century Ave. S.E.
- "Metamorphosis" by Hilde DeBruyne, Luce Line Trail/Pedestrian Bridge
There are two ways to vote for your favorite sculpture:
- Use the People's Choice Award ballot available online at hutchinsonpublicarts.com/peoples-choice-ballot.
- Paper ballots are available at City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E. Drop completed ballots in the box.
In case you're wondering what sculptures have won in the past. Here's a list of winners:
- 2020-21: "Old Tex" by Dale Lewis
- 2019-20: "Eggspert" by Kimber Fiebiger
- 2018-19: "Slices of Heaven" by Craig Berube-Gray
- 2017-18: "Dreams Take Flight" by Nick Legeros
- 2016-17: "Goddess of the Grapes" by Deb Zeller
- 2015-16: "Letting Go" by Judd Nelson
For more information, visit hutchinsonpublicarts.com.