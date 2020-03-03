Minnesotans today will head to the polls to select their favored nominee for president of the United States. The presidential primary election will narrow down the candidates to one for each major party.
Polls must be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Hutchinson voters vote at the Hutchinson Recreation Center, 900 Harrington Street, Hutchinson.
If your voter registration is up to date with your current address you do not need identification to vote. If you need to update your registration or have not registered to vote, or if you have not voted in four or more years, you will need to prove your residence. A valid Minnesota license, permit or state ID will work, as will a receipt. If you do not have one, you will need another photo ID card and a document that shows your name and address.
You can check your voting location at the Minnesota Secretary of State's website at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us or use the following list.
City polling locations:
- Hutchinson: 900 Harrington St. (Recreation Center)
- Brownton: 310 2nd St. N. (Brownton Community Center)
- Glencoe: 1107 11th St. E, Suite 112 (Glencoe City Center)
- Lester Prairie: 37 Juniper St. (Lester Prairie City Hall)
- Silver Lake: 320 Main St. W. (Silver Lake Auditorium)
- Stewart: 551 Prior St. (Stewart Community Center)
- Winsted: 201 1st St. N. (Winsted City Hall)
Township polling locations:
- Acoma: 23486 230th St., Hutchinson (Acoma Town Hall)
- Bergen: 3548 180th St., Lester Prairie (Lester Prairie Sportsmen’s Club)
- Collins: 551 Prior St., Stewart (Stewart Community Center)
- Glencoe: 107 11th St. E, Suite 103, Glencoe (Glencoe City Center)
- Hale: 9527 220th St., Silver Lake (Hale Town Hall)
- Hassan Valley: 420 Ames St., Biscay (Hassan Valley Town Hall)
- Helen: 112 2nd Ave. NE, Plato (Plato Fire Hall)
- Hutchinson: 24718 County Road 7, Hutchinson (Gopher Campfire)
- Lynn: 14995 County Road 7, Hutchinson (Lynn Town Hall)
- Penn: 15989 40th St., Brownton (Penn Town Hall)
- Rich Valley: 16543 Ideal Ave., Glencoe (Rich Valley Town Hall)
- Sumter: 310 2nd St. N., Brownton (Brownton Community Center)
- Winsted: 431 6th St. S, Winsted (Winsted Fire Hall)
Biscay, Plato and Round Grove Township are mail ballot precincts. Active, registered voters should have received a ballot in the mail. Contact 320-864-1203 with questions.