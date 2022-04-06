The sky’s the limit when it comes to fundraising. Shaving your head, selling roses or serving walking tacos are all ways local groups raise money for their missions.
Last year, 2B Continued, a nonprofit focused on suicide prevention and mental health awareness, launched a first in local fundraising — Dancing Like the Stars. It’s a take off on the popular TV show “Dancing with the Stars.”
Director and founder Tammy Diehn recruited 12 couples from McLeod, Carver and Sibley counties to showcase their talents in choreographed dance routines in a live, big-time production at the Glencoe Event Center. COVID-19 intervened, so things didn’t work out exactly as planned, but the upside was it raised $57,956.94. It’s not surprising with a payday like that, the event has returned in-person at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Glencoe Event Center. This year’s fundraising goal is $85,000.
Following in the footsteps of previous dancing couple Dean and Carol Nissen is Wade and Tammy Rolf of Hutchinson. Nowhere in their backgrounds does it say ballroom dancers. Wade is owner of All Mighty Movers in Hutchinson and a longtime employee at Yetzer Home Store in Waconia. Tammy is a real estate agent and founder of Daughters with Purpose, a nonprofit that raises money to help others. The couple has two children, a son-in-law and two grandchildren.
Although they may not cha-cha-cha on a daily basis, it didn’t interfere with their desire to step up and be part of this event.
“We are having a blast learning how to dance,” Tammy said. “It has been a challenge because neither of us have any dance background. I take that back, we learned the polka and waltz for our wedding dance 32 years ago.”
MEET THE CHOREOGRAPHER
To fine-tune their moves, Wade and Tammy are working with choreographer Kelly Bestul of Kelly’s Dance Academy in Hutchinson.
This is the second year Bestul has worked with Dancing Like the Stars. In addition to Team Rolf, she is instructing Matt and Jocelynn Buckentin of Brownton.
“The mission of 2B Continued is one that touches me personally,” Bestul said. “When I first volunteered in 2019, it was about being part of something to help families dealing with the ramifications of suicide, but also bringing awareness of how it can get to that point for someone. Last year, a few weeks after its inaugural performance, I personally lost my 24-year-old son to suicide.
“I feel even more compelled to be part of this now, as difficult as it is for me personally, because I know first hand the challenges of it all and what type of resources are needed to heal not just me, but my children, my family and all the relationships he left behind.”
Bestul sees the dancers she’s working with as caring people who are willing to challenge their abilities, their nerves and contribute to the greater good of society.
“Unfortunately, the past few years have taken a toll not only on our health, but our mental well-being, so this is even more important,” she said.
Bestul begins the choreography process by first seeing what the couple have dabbled in socially, and then what type of style they gravitate toward.
“(From there,) I teach some of the basic moves and turn maneuvers for that particular style and draw from that,” she said. “Choreographically you try to match the highs, lows, rhythm sections, and so on to the steps. Typically I listen more to the underlying beats than I do the lyrics, but certain moves to certain lyrics has its place, too. As for the couple, you can sense their ‘comfort zone’ as you start to work with them. The more adventurous and driven they are, the more high-level moves I will throw their way.”
So far, both of Bestul’s couples learned their choreography within three hours.
“Perfecting a routine is an ongoing process, but I always tell them they don’t want to be thinking while on stage,” she said. “They want to have created muscle memory as well as a relationship with the song. The end goal is to be out of your head and dance from your heart by the time you hit the stage.”
MEET THE COMPETITION AND JUDGES
Joining Team Rolf Saturday night in a friendly competition will be Matt and Jocelynn Buckentin, Brownton; Brian (Jolly) and Molly Heimerl, Lester Prairie; Kirk and Michelle Jungclaus, Glencoe; Kevin and Emily Konerza, Lester Prairie; Joe and Melissa Neumann, Winsted; Paul Bender and Terri Grack, Waconia; Mitchell and Jackie Dietz, Gaylord; Jesse and Katie Gran, Winthrop; Paul and Karen Hallquist, Norwood Young America; Brandt and Kari Knodel-Vettel, Chaska; and Rupert Lawson and Audra Lehrke, Mayer.
This year’s judges are Kristin Haubrich, reporter for “Twin Cities Live,” along with returning judges: Dr. John Bergseng, retired surgeon at Glencoe Regional Health; Charlene Knorr, former owner/operator of Charlene’s Dance Studio, and Mike Phelps, president and CEO of Ridgeview Medical Center.
In addition to learning a special dance for the event, each couple is asked to fundraise $6,000. So far, Team Rolf is nearing its goal. Among their efforts was a ziti pasta take-and-bake March 11 where volunteers made and delivered 53 pans of pasta, earning a total of $1,325.
MEET WADE AND TAMMY ROLF
To learn more about their experience with Dancing Like the Stars, Team Rolf participated in this Leader Q&A.
How did you come to be involved in Dancing Like the Stars?
We were asked by Tammy Diehn, and at first we said “no” and laughed because we have no dance experience. The more we thought about it, the more we wanted to be involved. Mental health awareness and suicide prevention are such large issues in our country right now, and 2B Continued and this event helps our community directly, especially within our schools. As intimidating as it was in the beginning, that was the main reason we decided to be a part of this event. This is such an amazing opportunity, teaming up with people, raising money that is truly saving lives.
Did you have an interest in ballroom dancing before joining Dancing Like the Stars?
We always felt that it looked like fun. It is taking a lot of practice and it is a lot of hard work.
When did you start training, and how often do you rehearse? Are you finding it challenging? How do you like working with a pro like Kelly Bestul?
We practice every Monday with Kelly for one hour. We definitely found it challenging in the beginning because we knew nothing about dancing. This has been an amazing experience for Wade and I as a couple, to have the opportunity to be a part of such a great organization. We now have a newfound respect for anyone in this field. Kelly is the best. She is very patient, and we absolutely love her. Only she could take two grandparents with no dance experience and only the drive to succeed and desire to help hurting people, and turn it into something that we are proud of.
What do you love most/least about ballroom dancing? Any advice for future dancing couples?
This has been a great experience, and although learning the dance moves has been challenging, it is something that we have had tons of fun doing. That is important to keep in mind — have fun!
How can the community be involved?
Tickets are still available for purchase to attend in-person at this event at 2bcontinued.org. We are asking for your vote. Each vote costs a minimum donation of $1, and that money goes towards this organization, which helps our community with mental health awareness and suicide prevention. To vote and donate, visit tinyurl.com/4xrk8j8t.