Hutchinson Walk MS on Sunday, May 3, has been canceled as a community event. This means rather than walking outdoors, this year's Walk MS is becoming a virtual event.
All Walk MS events through June 30 are moving online. While the location of the walk has changed, its purpose remains the same: To raise money to find a cure for multiple sclerosis.
Multiple sclerosis is an often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body.
To date, Walk MS draws nearly 300,000 people annually and has generated more than $1 billion for research.
Whether you're walking on your home treadmill or taking a social distancing walk around the block, share your photos and video on social media using #virtualwalkMS.
Participants are also welcome to gather on the Walk MS Facebook page for a live event at 11 a.m. every Saturday through May 16. To watch later, check out the MS Walk YouTube playlist.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3c51djb.